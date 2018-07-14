The group also sought to enhance the quality of life for older veterans who live in the community.

Today Minnesota supports veterans and families with 90 official Yellow Ribbon networks and 227 cities and 26 counties have earned the designation.

"They are trying to replicate this in other states, but there has not been another state that has gotten to where we have, and we really helped design the program here and what the requirements are to report to the state," Kuyper said.

"We are coming up on 10 years in existence and since Steve retired from the police department, we just feel like it is time to move on — we still want to be volunteers," Kuyper said.

Jokingly, Kuyper said she has been trying to get fired the last five years, but she is serious and proud of work accomplished to date.

Professionally, Kuyper works as director of outreach for Minnesota Department of Military Affairs in St. Paul.

"It is good to have new eyes and new leadership," she said.

The nonprofit's bylaws dictate new leadership must come after 10 years. Farmington Yellow Ribbon Network elected the Rev. John Guist of Farmington to succeed her.

Two key volunteer posts

Now the group is looking to continue its mission of supporting service members and their families with a volunteer marketing person and a volunteer coordinator. The two positions would aid the group to better network coordinate, recruit, retain and engage volunteers.

"This is a good time to transition and just be a volunteer and we absolutely need new people who can work as volunteers, and that is our number one thing — bringing in others who are willing to help," Kuyper said. "We want to bring in people who have a passion for military support and those who have a willingness to learn and help make a committee that really and truly honors our service members, veterans and military families," said Kuyper.

Fall deployments

Farmington Yellow Ribbon Network will work to engage and recruit more volunteers who can be ready to support military families, especially when the 34th Infantry Division of the Minnesota National Guard deploys soldiers to Kuwait this September.

"This deployment will touch every community in the state and families will be touched in every community in Minnesota," Kuyper said.

In the past decade, the network established events to support veterans and families. Monthly veterans dinners are hosted by local churches. The network honors women each year at highly formal sit-down meal called the military grandmother and mother luncheon. At Christmas, volunteers package donated cookies from the community and deliver them to military families and veterans at the Cookie Walk Exchange.

Throughout the year, the network fulfills requests from military families and veterans. These include snow shoveling, lawn work, house cleaning or giving time and sweat to build a deck with donated supplies.

"Sometimes that includes a car repair or giving monetary help, and the businesses have been wonderful," Kuyper said.

Farmington city liquor stores hold fundraisers and local churches pay for and offer volunteers to serve monthly veterans' dinners.

Magical day

In June 2009, the community honored its Vietnam veterans. The veterans attended a program at the Minnesota Capitol with Gov. Pawlenty that included a military flyover. Afterwards, the veterans boarded a bus back to Farmington and were surprised to find people welcoming them home, Kuyper said.

"This was an absolutely magical day to see the faces of these Vietnam veterans," she said.

A the invitation of the Farmington Yellow Ribbon Network, residents stood outside their homes and businesses to wave. They had posted welcome home signs, yellow ribbons and U.S. flags in their yards and along the bus route.

"I was so proud of Farmington and I was so proud of how everyone participated or if they were not home, they put signs in their yards. And these tough Vietnam veterans, there was not a dry eye on the bus," Kuyper said.

A few years later, when local Vietnam veteran Brad Kruger his brother shared during the eulogy how much the Farmington Yellow Ribbon Network meant.

"His brother said we gave Brad faith and we had no idea how much we impacted him until his funeral and that was so powerful," Kuyper said with tears in her eyes.

"This day was a testament to the community who came together to honor the Vietnam veterans, and to me that was a phenomenal memory of our yellow ribbon, and I was so proud of Farmington and how they came out for our Vietnam veterans," Kuyper said.

Volunteers needed

Farmington Yellow Ribbon Network steering committee meets at 7 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday at Farmington City Hall. All are welcome to join. The group also seeks new volunteers to join the leadership board that meets quarterly.

Dakota County Yellow Ribbon Network meets quarterly and shares resources, volunteers and sometimes need requests with Farmington and other network cities.

"We all work closely with the Family Resource Center in Rosemount and Dakota County Veterans Services, and what Yellow Ribbon Networks are supposed to do is fill gaps in resources that are already there, and we really don't do anything as a Yellow Ribbon Network unless we have worked through veterans' services or the family assistance center," said Annette Kuyper, who helped create the Farmington group 10 years ago.

Once those resources are exhausted, the networks fill gaps in services and identify resources to fill those gaps.

"We really want to strengthen our volunteer corps right now because we are going to be experiencing some large deployments in the state of Minnesota in the next couple years and we are going to have families that are going to need some help," Kuyper said.