Farmington native wins on 'The Price is Right'

The longest running game show on television features Drew Carey as emcee. Contestants try to guess the price of various consumer goods.

Publicist Raven Tait said that Ryan won a trip to Jackson Hole ski resort in Wyoming, including a stay at the Lexington Hotel, roundtrip airfare for two from Los Angeles, ski lessons and lift tickets and equipment. He also won a his-and-hers sunglasses set from Givenchy.

Ryan competed on an episode that was taped Aug. 1 at CBS studios in Hollywood. It was broadcast Nov. 1.

Ryan declined to be interviewed.