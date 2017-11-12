Rotarians presented the awards, which recognize students and senior citizens who exemplify the Rotary International motto Service Above Self, at their Thursday, Nov. 2, meeting.

Hoy is active in Youth Teaching Youth, Link Crew, Web Genius, Graduation Committee and book club at FHS. She also serves on the 360 Communities and National Honors Society executive boards.

"I jump at opportunities to help my town because knowing I can make a difference is what drives me," Hoy said. "In Link Crew, I help freshmen adapt to the school. I take solace knowing I have inspired and guided the freshmen through my diligence in working with them."

Lentsch and Witherill also help students adapt to life in a new school. Both are active in Where Everybody Belongs, a transition program that helps sixth- and seventh-graders feel comfortable during the first year of their middle school experience.

Lentsch is also involved in Boy Scouts, and said he tries to do at least one good deed daily. Witherill said she wants to make sure everyone feels wanted and included.

"If everyone pitches in, you can show people that you care," she said.

Rother has lived in Farmington since she got married, and raised two daughters here. She is active at Rambling River Center and at the Farmington American Legion. She volunteered for 20 years at the Farmington Food Shelf before stepping away when her husband got sick.

"I love being around people and helping them," she said. "I have always volunteered. It is as good for me as it is for those I work with and for."

Farmington Rotary presents its Service Above Self Student and Senior Citizen of the Month awards at its first meeting of each month during the school year.