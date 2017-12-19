Each Boy Scout spoke about his projects in a presentation during the Nov. 27 Farmington School Board meeting with fellow troop members, leaders and family present for support.

Farmington Boy Scout Reece Torbert led an Eagle Scout project to build a gaming system he calls Wall Ball Wall. Now Akin Road Elementary grade schoolers are busy throwing balls against a cool wall on the playground during recess.

Torbert explained how the Wall Ball Wall is constructed with two poles cemented in the ground and the wall is 12 feet that was stained to protect from weathering.

"I had an artist friend who make this big tiger face in a wood burn design on the front and the kids really enjoy it," Torbert said, sharing pictures of the playground.

Farmington Boy Scout Justin Smith designed a 9 Square game on the North Trail Elementary playground for his Eagle Scout project and now youth can play this competitive game during recess.

Farmington Boy Scout Ryan Huling led a team of scouts to design and build cabinets that store percussion instruments and drums at Dodge Middle School in Farmington as part of the work to earn his Eagle Scout badge.

"Music is my passion and I really wanted to help out people who helped me out in that field," Huling said. "I went to the PTP (Parent Teacher Partnership) and got quite a bit of money from them, and I am very grateful for it because it really helped me with the project."

Each Boy Scout brainstormed a project idea and wrote out a plan or roadmap. They needed to select a mentor who could guide them on their Eagle Scout project. Each scout prepared quite a bit of paperwork, estimated project costs and kept track of expenses. They needed to seek approval from a board before garnering final approval from the school district.

"Fundraising efforts take place with local businesses and scout troop families," Huling said.

"The whole point of the project is for the boys to show leadership, and it is less about him working and more about him showing how to lead the project and assisting the boys during the project."

The entire Eagle Scout project meant a commitment of weeks and hours and planning, fundraising, leading a team and a reflection portion at the end that served as beneficial for each Boy Scout.

"You write about what you learned and why you wanted to help out your community, and it is a really great feeling to know what we made is being used for a purpose, and the fact that kids go by it every day and those who use the drums fills my heart with warmth," Huling said.