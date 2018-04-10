Puppy love grows leaps, bounds

Today she has taken that kindness and compassion to become a loyal foster parent. In fact, she has fostered 25 dogs via Second Hand Hounds. She connected with the Eden Prairie-based nonprofit through a college friend.

As a 2012 graduate of Rosemount High School, she began fostering dogs in college when she attended the University of Minnesota and graduated in 2016. Today she works in information systems for an accounting firm.

But for the past five years she has been committed to fostering dogs and volunteers her time to place puppies and dogs with families in permanent homes.

That is how Leo became part of the Choudhery family.

Unconditional love

After her childhood dog Charlie died, she has a trying time without the unconditional love and loyal companionship of a dog.

"I started fostering because it is always nice to have a dog around because they are very therapeutic," she said.

Dogs give love and comfort. Now those things are what she gives to the homeless dogs. Many dogs she fosters come from puppy mills in Missouri and some have been abused. Other dogs are surrendered because pet owners move, have a newborn baby or die.

"As soon as you show them a little bit of love, they attach to you right away," she said.

"I have seen the conditions of puppy mills and all the posts from Second Hand Hounds and it is so horrible that it is so profitable — the puppy mills because everyone wants puppies," Choudhery said.

"You don't realize what conditions their parents went through since they have only know kennels their entire life," she added. Many of the dogs are smelly and dirty and need lots of love and grooming before being placed in homes.

"I think they are very loyal and kind and they are always looking for love and they are always just wanting to be pet and sit right next to you," Choudhery said.

Leo goes social

Today Leo is popular across the country and world with 8,000 Instagram followers on his social media platform called "Leo Chewbacca" since his furry puppy profile face carries the resemblance to the beloved Star Wars character.

If you check out Leo's online account, you can see hundreds of photos of him in puppy poses. Like the festive doggy outfit Leo modeled on Christmas Eve when he left out red and green doggy bones out for Santa Claus that were near his naughty and nice Christmas pillow. Leo definitely made Santa's nice list, the family contends.

"She does such a great job and takes her time to search for a good family for the dogs and goes in and interviews them," said Choudhery's mother, Rocio.

While Rocio and her husband were not dog people at first, but they both have fallen in love with Leo.

"Leo's face is something and he is so unique and lovely and he sleeps on my bed and I feed him," Rocio said. Sometimes she hand feeds Leo.

Foster parents have to be patient until the dog gets adjusted to the home and the family.

Saying goodbye to her foster dogs can be difficult, but she said she feels good when she knows she has found a forever home for a homeless dog or puppy.

If a family is considering fostering or adopting a dog, Choudhery said it is good to study the breeds.

"Some dogs have separation anxiety and can cry or even destroy furniture," she said.

Small dogs can be better for children, she said, and larger dogs may be well-suited for more active owners or families because they need to exercise.

Choudhery said, "All dogs have their own personalities and are shy and nervous when you first bring the home and it takes three to four day for their true personalities to come through and then you can seem them be goofy and see their true selves."