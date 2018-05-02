Young readers: Local author releases 10th novel

This kind of motivation shows through in his work as well, writing nine novels and 10 plays in just a decade. Although his latest novel became a much different experience than those before, recruiting the help of two book-loving teenagers.

LaComb's latest novel is a young adult fiction book called "Chasing Ophelia." The novel follows Katherine, who after meeting Brian one afternoon, sets off on a journey of self-discovery with him.

LaComb, a part-time Apple Valley resident, previously owned his own video production business for 13 years before retiring. He didn't want to just retire and sit around. So he sat down and began to write.

"I just get these ideas and fourntaly they sit in my subconscious and preclaulate there," LaComb said. "Then something will bring them to the surface and I'll say oh that seems like a good idea, will that make a good novel or screenplay."

LaComb writes a variety of genre related subjects, with "Chasing Ophelia" being his first venture into young adult fiction. Before the book was fully realized, LaComb submitted an 800-page book called "The Cobbler" to his editor, Vida Raine.

Raine, a partial owner of Buds & Bytes in Farmington, is a freelance editor and designer as well, creating the design of each of LaComb's book covers.

While reading through the novel, Raine said twin daughters Nedda and Amelie began to take interest. What started out as "a doorstop," according to Raine, would be transformed by the trio into "Chasing Ophelia."

Nedda and Amelie both had their respective roles. Nedda designed the book cover, while Amelie was a junior editor. Both say they were interested in helping, enjoying the story.

LaComb was more than happy for their notes.

"Their sensitivity to what young readers would enjoy and not be offended by, it was absolutely incredible," LaComb said. "Absolutely incredible."

LaComb is allowing the daughters to collect royalties on the novel, as a payment for their hard work.

Raine said she's enjoyed the novels and plays that LaComb has created, saying his works usually have the common theme of class differences. She would call LaComb "a feminist," making sure the female character was respectable and capable in the story.

Currently, LaComb is working on a play, but he is never limited to just one thing. At this moment LaComb said he has some 25 treatments saved on his computer. So it's safe to say, LaComb will be coming out with a new story sooner, rather than later.

"Chasing Ophelia" is available for purchase on Amazon. To find his previous works, visit LaComb's website: www.denisjlacomb.com.