Mom said cancer diagnosis was a complete surprise to them

Jenelle Kelley said her now 5-year-old daughter Lilah was diagnosed with stage 4 high risk neuroblastoma when she was 14 months old.

"Shortly after Lilah's first birthday she began to have noisy breathing, fever, and something just didn't seem right," Jenelle said. "We brought her numerous times to her primary care provider and urgent care, each time they told us there was nothing wrong with her."

However, Jenelle said they persisted in trying to find out what was wrong with their daughter.

"Her breathing continued to worsen and she was eventually referred for a bronchoscopy to evaluate her airway," Jenelle said. "They identified that her airway was nearly completely obstructed. She was immediately intubated and placed on a ventilator to help her breathe."

Lilah remained intubated until doctors were able to treat her obstruction and help her breathe better.

"Further tests revealed she had stage 4 high risk neuroblastoma," Jenelle said. "She remained intubated for two weeks until the chemotherapy shrank her tumor enough for her to safely be able breathe on her own."

The news that her daughter had cancer, was just something Jenelle said they weren't ready for or expecting.

"We were completely shocked and blindsided, cancer was something we never anticipated as a possible diagnosis for Lilah," Jenelle said. "We were terrified, wondering if she would survive and respond to treatment."

Throughout her treatments, Lilah fought through the difficulties and continued to persevere through the challenges.

"Lilah's treatment included chemotherapy treatment, surgical resection of the tumor in her chest in Philadelphia, stem cell bone marrow transplant, radiation therapy in Philadelphia, and immunotherapy," Jenelle said. "The treatments were rigorous and difficult for her. Some made her sick and some caused her incredible pain. She braved each treatment and challenge better than we could have ever imagined or hoped for."

But these cancer treatments and going to the doctor were what Lilah knew and accepted as part of any child's normal life.

"Cancer and cancer treatment was Lilah's new normal," Jenelle said. "She didn't understand that this wasn't the way it was supposed to be."

As Lilah got older, her parents began to understand that Lilah thought all children would get cancer just as she did.

"After treatment was over and she was a little older it became clear that she thought that this was something every child went through," Jenelle said. "One day she asked us when her little sister Bella was going to get her cancer. We explained to her that most kids do not get cancer and that going to the hospital for treatment was something special she had to go through [to] be healthy."

During Lilah's treatment, Jenelle said they were fortunate to have many people helping them get through the ordeal.

"The support we received after Lilah was diagnosed and through her treatment was incredible," Jenelle said. "We received an outpouring of support from our family, friends, community, and complete strangers. It was eye opening to see people be so kind and giving."

Jenelle said without the outpouring of support she doesn't know how they would have made it through the emotional and financial burdens her and her family were facing with Lilah's cancer. And she said this kindness that was extended to them will leave an impression with them for a long time.

"It is incredibly important to us to pay this kindness forward and we have been committed to doing so," Jenelle said.

Hearing those words, that Lilah had cancer and learning what that meant are images and memories Jenelle said she still carries with her. Even though Lilah has been cancer free for three years and Jenelle said Lilah is doing exceptionally well and has no major side effects from treatment, Jenelle still remembers hearing that diagnosis.

"The day Lilah was diagnosed, the room they brought us to, the images they showed us, the words they said, seeing her intubated, the way I felt is something I play over in my mind often, not daily anymore but often," Jenelle said. "I am thankful for the way this experience allowed us to grow closer as a family and cherish each moment. "