Little things in life made fighting cancer easier

"Cancer is a group of diseases involving abnormal cell growth with the potential to invade or spread to other parts of the body," according to Wikipedia.

But this definition only gives a glimpse of the layers of this disease. From that first cancer diagnosis to learning about the disease, facing treatment and possible surgeries, to many survivors the term "cancer" takes on a much bigger meaning than just "abnormal cell growth."

Sharing the news

One woman said that when she found out she had cancer the news wasn't devastating to her but the thought of telling people she had cancer was hard.

Sharon Rogge of Farmington was diagnosed with cervical cancer Oct. 30, 2009. She said when she went in for irregular bleeding she thought it might be a fibroid. But after the doctor took a sample, she found out differently.

Rogge said when the doctor called and asked her to come back in, she knew something was wrong. The doctor told her that she had cervical cancer, but Rogge said she never thought this diagnosis of cancer was going to be the end.

"I think when I first found out, I didn't think I'm going to die or it's going to be terminal," Rogge said. "Just thought, I'm going to do what I need to do and be done."

While she was able to deal with having cancer, Rogge said she worried about others' reactions.

"The hardest part for me was having to tell people I had cancer," Rogge said.

Rogge said she had lost loved ones to cancer, so she worried that her diagnosis would scare her loved ones because of their past experiences with the disease. However, Rogge continued to move forward with treatment and beating cancer.

In November 2009, Rogge had a hysterectomy but the cancer had spread to her lymph nodes. Rogge said after her surgery she had to have six weeks of chemotherapy and radiation.

"I was very lucky," Rogge said about her chemotherapy. "The worst side effect with chemotherapy was I was just tired. Maybe lost a little bit of hair but not much. I was very lucky, I've heard other people can get very sick."

Positive attitude

But knowing things could have been worse gave Rogge a new perspective.

"Knowing that people had harder time going through treatment than I did, made me appreciate that what I went through wasn't as bad," Rogge said.

Feeling everything was going to turn out for her, Rogge said helped her get through the surgery and treatment.

"It was just a feeling I had-was going to be OK," Rogge said. "It was almost like it wasn't an option not to beat it."

After her hysterectomy, chemotherapy and radiation Rogge said she continued to have follow up CT scans and oncology appointments to make sure everything was okay.

"My first CT scan after treatment showed I had blockage in my left ureter tube which was probably caused from the hysterectomy," Rogge said, "so in June 2010 I had a stent put in to try and fix the problem, but it didn't work so I had to have surgery in November."

Rogge said she continued to have CT scans and dealt with any issues that came from those scans as they appeared.

"A CT scan in 2011 showed cysts in my right kidney, so I had to have an ultrasound which showed they were benign," Rogge said. "A CT scan in 2013 showed some type of unknown fluid in the area where my right ovary used to be, so I had an ultrasound which showed it was nothing to worry about."

Unfortunately, Rogge woke up to pain last year which resulted in another surgery.

"In February 2017 I woke up with severe abdominal pain and went in to the ER to find out I had a blocked intestine, so another surgery," Rogge said. "I learned blocked intestines can be common after you've had surgeries."

During this time, Rogge said she went for her yearly physical and her doctor suggested she see a dermatologist for some moles that looked suspicious. She said she has had 10 spots tested and has had four Mohs surgeries (2013-2015) to remove basal cell skin cancer.

People are there for you

Through all of this, Rogge said she is thankful for everyone who was willing to help her along the way and offer their support.

"People are very helpful, but I didn't want to ask," Rogge said. "People don't always know what they need help with. (If you) can suggest how to help them, a big help."

Rogge said it meant a lot when her daughter's fifth grade teacher brought her a hotdish he made and others who offered to bring her family meals.

"One thing I would tell others who are just finding out they have cancer is that eventually you will forget about how horrible you felt physically and mentally after surgery and during treatments, but you will never forget about the little things that helped you get through it," Rogge said.

She also said after going through cancer, she realized how many other people went through similar experiences.

"It seems there is always someone who knows someone who's been through it," Rogge said. "You are not alone. You just need reach out to people and talk to them."