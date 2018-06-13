Library system announces poetry winners
Dakota County Library, in partnership with the Dakota County Library Foundation, announced the results of its annual poetry contest.
More than 190 entries were submitted — a 22 percent increase from the previous year. Winning poems will be published on the Dakota County Library website.
Youth: Ages 6–8
- First place: “Gymnast Cheetah”by Ella G., Farmington
- Second place: “Spring” by Fatima A., Rosemount
- Third place: “Summer Dogs” by Greta R., Rosemount
Youth: Ages 9–11
- First place: ”Punishment” by Bridget C., West St. Paul
- Second place: “Great Hurricane” by Gabriel P., Hastings
- 3rd place: “Like” by Molly P., Rosemount
Teens: Ages 12–14
- First place: “This Isn’t a Love Poem” by Sophie T., West St. Paul
- Second place: “My Symphony” by Rebecca D., Apple Valley
- Third place: “Ode to the Sock” by Sarah N., Mendota Heights
Teens: Ages 15–18
- First place: “Michelle Obama’s Hair” by Tsiyhon, Lakeville
- Second place: “Real” by Rose B., Farmington
- Third place: “Corrupt” by Nasaan B., Inver Grove Heights
Adults
- First place: “Crooked Places Straight” by Erica R., Rosemount
- Second place: “Intensive Day Program for Eating Disorders: Day One” by Shira D., Woodbury
- Third place: “Once I Thought” by Barbara B., Eagan
For more information, visit www.dakotacounty.us/library or call 651-450-2900.