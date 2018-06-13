Search
    Library system announces poetry winners

    By Michael Brun on Jun 13, 2018 at 9:56 a.m.

    Dakota County Library, in partnership with the Dakota County Library Foundation, announced the results of its annual poetry contest.

    More than 190 entries were submitted — a 22 percent increase from the previous year. Winning poems will be published on the Dakota County Library website.

    Youth: Ages 6–8

    • First place: “Gymnast Cheetah”by Ella G., Farmington
    • Second place: “Spring” by Fatima A., Rosemount
    • Third place: “Summer Dogs” by Greta R., Rosemount

    Youth: Ages 9–11

    • First place: ”Punishment” by Bridget C., West St. Paul
    • Second place: “Great Hurricane” by Gabriel P., Hastings
    • 3rd place: “Like” by Molly P., Rosemount

    Teens: Ages 12–14

    • First place: “This Isn’t a Love Poem” by Sophie T., West St. Paul
    • Second place: “My Symphony” by Rebecca D., Apple Valley
    • Third place: “Ode to the Sock” by Sarah N., Mendota Heights

    Teens: Ages 15–18

    • First place: “Michelle Obama’s Hair” by Tsiyhon, Lakeville
    • Second place: “Real” by Rose B., Farmington
    • Third place: “Corrupt” by Nasaan B., Inver Grove Heights

    Adults

    • First place: “Crooked Places Straight” by Erica R., Rosemount
    • Second place: “Intensive Day Program for Eating Disorders: Day One” by Shira D., Woodbury
    • Third place: “Once I Thought” by Barbara B., Eagan

    For more information, visit www.dakotacounty.us/library or call 651-450-2900.

    Michael Brun

    Michael Brun joined RiverTown Multimedia at the Red Wing Republican Eagle in March 2013, covering county government, health and local events.  He is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-River Falls journalism program.

