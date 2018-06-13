Library system announces poetry winners

More than 190 entries were submitted — a 22 percent increase from the previous year. Winning poems will be published on the Dakota County Library website.

Youth: Ages 6–8

First place: “Gymnast Cheetah”by Ella G., Farmington

Second place: “Spring” by Fatima A., Rosemount

Third place: “Summer Dogs” by Greta R., Rosemount

Youth: Ages 9–11

First place: ”Punishment” by Bridget C., West St. Paul

Second place: “Great Hurricane” by Gabriel P., Hastings

3rd place: “Like” by Molly P., Rosemount

Teens: Ages 12–14

First place: “This Isn’t a Love Poem” by Sophie T., West St. Paul

Second place: “My Symphony” by Rebecca D., Apple Valley

Third place: “Ode to the Sock” by Sarah N., Mendota Heights

Teens: Ages 15–18

First place: “Michelle Obama’s Hair” by Tsiyhon, Lakeville

Second place: “Real” by Rose B., Farmington

Third place: “Corrupt” by Nasaan B., Inver Grove Heights

Adults

First place: “Crooked Places Straight” by Erica R., Rosemount

Second place: “Intensive Day Program for Eating Disorders: Day One” by Shira D., Woodbury

Third place: “Once I Thought” by Barbara B., Eagan

For more information, visit www.dakotacounty.us/library or call 651-450-2900.