Hastings' Benda shines in Rose Creeks Boys

The other two band members are Rosemount resident Harley Colburn and Larry Erickson, who makes a home in Austin, Minn.

Colburn said he has been playing the piano since before he would walk. As a boy, he played the acoustic guitar and switched over to electric guitar. As a youth, he played in a high school band inspired by The Beatles. Colburn also plays in the rock band The 5-Day Forecast.

Colburn said even though he is a rock 'n' roll bass player, he has been converted by the guys' jam sessions and now finds value in folk and bluegrass music.

"Chuck and Larry can harmonize well and Chuck takes voice lessons, so he is really good and whatever he learns, he passes on to Larry," Colburn said.

Colburn said they are excited to perform in the Steeple Center.

"I have wanted to play there for a long time because the acoustics are awesome because there is a high ceiling, and I think that was because it was originally an old church that played with big organs," Colburn said.

The band will give a two-hour show and perform 30 to 35 songs.

"I think we have unique songs and our sound is good, and this is Chuck's first exposure to playing in a band, so it is like baptism by fire," Colburn said, laughing.

Benda said it was fun rehearsing for four hours on a recent Sunday.

"We are learning about music from each other and having a good time doing it," Benda said.

Since all the musicians are in their 60s, Benda said, "We pick songs we like from our lives and earlier times."

The band also will play some original music. Benda wrote "Out on the Highway" inspired by 10-to-14-hour road trips he took through Wyoming a few years back.

The band's name came from their musical journey. Two band members had fun playing outside a bar in Austin called the Rose Creek Bar & Grill.

Erickson plays acoustic guitar and sings. He began singing in Sunday school as a youth and today sings at art festivals, bars and private parties. Being inspired by the music and song lyrics by John Denver, Erickson reports he copied down Denver's lyrics and chords from all his songs. After his neighbor showed him how to play four chords, Erickson was able to play the songs himself.

"Learning about and playing music is an endless journey that is a lot like life because the more you learn, the more you realize there is to learn," Erickson said.

Rosemount Area Arts Council sells advance tickets from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays and 2-4 p.m. Fridays at the Steeple Center. People also may purchase tickets at the door.

Benda said, "There is so much to learn when you work together as a team and add little things you might not have found out if you worked alone."