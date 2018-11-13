Toledo named Dakota Spirit of Excellence award winner

Toledo is the winner of the 2018 Spirit of Excellence award presented by Dakota Electric Association in recognition of first responders. The award highlights a first responder who demonstrates leadership, dedication to serving others, teamwork, integrity and other attributes.

Fire Chief Kevin Whitson said Toledo is very committed to his volunteer work with the fire department. Toledo has served 10 years with the department and was promoted to captain last year.

"Jake has been a very dedicated fireman to this department for the last 10 years," Whitson said. "He has always been a very hard working, trustworthy and talented guy to be around. I'm very proud to have him as part of the department."

"He is passionate about being a firefighter and continues to further his education in all phases of the industry," Dakota Electric's President and CEO Greg Miller said during the ceremony. "He is committed to serving his community."

Toledo was appreciative of the recognition and thanked the rest of the department and Dakota Electric for the award. Along with the award for Toledo, Dakota Electric provided a $5,000 check to the fire department.

"I'd like to thank Dakota Electric for this award," said Whitson, who added that they will use the $5,000 for personal protective gear of full coveralls for the entire department.