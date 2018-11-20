Farmington American Legion appoints new commander

The longtime Legion commander, Leonard Weisbrich, will step down after more than 20 years of steady leadership, Taube said. He travels in the summer and was ready to pass the baton.

After a call from the Eagan Legion commander, Taube decided he would be honored to lead the local American Legion. The Legion shares a building with Farmington VFW Post 7662 after the Legion building closed.

"They have been very gracious to us to allow us as the Legion and the SAL (Sons of the American Legion) hold meetings here," he said.

As a member who serves on the steering committee for Farmington Yellow Ribbon Network, Taube hopes to get to know many new veterans.

Taube said some local veterans maintain membership at both the Legion and VFW posts.

He had the pleasure of networking with many veterans at the recent Patriotic Day celebration Nov. 8 at Farmington High School. Taube plans to work on increasing membership by bringing in more young and older veterans, women and men who have served their country.

"That is one of my goals as the new commander, women veterans are just as important as men veterans and that is the way I see it — a lot of women were nurses years ago and helped to take care of the wounded soldiers."

Today many younger women are veterans who serve in all ranks of the military.

The Farmington American Legion holds a 67 percent membership. Taube hopes to grow that membership to 115 paid and active members.

"We have a lot of people in our post and they are leaving to go south, so our winter membership drops because of the snowbirds," Taube said.

As a U.S. Air Force veteran, Taube served from 1982 to 1990. He signed up as a junior in high school and left six days after graduation.

"They were the best years of my life ... in a SAC base with B-52 bombers and refueling aircraft," Taube said. "We dealt with bombers and tankers and I was in the transportation field ... so I drove anything from a staff car to a 15-ton wrecker, semi-truck trailer."

He recalls being a part of many tours during his military career.

"I was very, very honored to meet Ronald Reagan's security and I got to see Nancy and Ronald personally when they landed at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota," he said. "You get to meet a lot of nice people from all over the United States."

Legion meetings

The Farmington American Legion Post meets monthly at 7 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month. Any veteran is welcome to attend the meetings.

"This will be a big honor to me and we need to get the public and the residents of Farmington to know just because we don't have building, he have not folded and we still exist and we are still an active post," Taube said.

Sometimes younger veterans have compared the Legion to an old timers club. But

Taube wants to change that image. He hopes to attract and welcome younger veteran members who can brainstorm about the organization and come up with new events or fundraisers to bring the community together.

"You bring in younger vets and they have excellent ideas and thoughts, and we want to be out in the public to meet more veterans," he said. "Many people know me because of my scooter and flag and in the summer I carry my three-pound dog named Rocko.

"I want to make it fun for the members of this post, and I have a lot I want to do to help my post grow," Taube added.

Next year, Farmington American Legion will celebrate its 100-year anniversary. The group hopes to invite the community to celebrate.