Skip to main content
Login
Classifieds
CarsHQ
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
ApartmentsHQ
Classifieds
Marketplace
Farmington Independent
Search
Search
Sections
Home
news
Headlines
Council rescinds support for ICE detention center in Pine Island
County Attorney seeks opioid damages
Lindquist grateful for community testimonials
Minnesota Supreme Court revives 'bad teachers' lawsuit
City, police chief part ways
More Topics
crime and courts
government
education
business
politics
region
accidents
sports
Headlines
Olds Holiday collector saved car from the crusher 49 years ago
Farmington's Lund resigns as head gymnastics coach
Ninja Zone empowers confidence
Images of Farmington Legion baseball this summer
Legion Baseball: Area teams end season in sub-state tournament
More Topics
high school
amateur
outdoors
life
Headlines
Community celebrates Patriotic Day
Tough talk out in the open: Authors in Farmington share stories of living in Minnesota as minorities
Health briefs: Community Conversation gets people talking about mental health
Farmington auto repair shop doubles as art gallery
Plenty to see and spray: Farmington Fire Department holds open house
More Topics
arts and entertainment
food
health
religion
family
Business
Headlines
New bus service rolls out for DCTC
Hastings' newest storage facility offers more
Dakota Electric announces another pollinator planting
Crafting an international fusion of flavors: Rebel Chef opens Aug. 10 in Farmington
First mother, then daughter: Smead CEO has spent 53 years in family business
More Topics
Announcements
Place a Business Announcement
notices
Headlines
CASTLE ROCK TOWNSHIP PH NOTICE 8/27/18
FARMINGTON ISD 192: Request For Proposals - Snow Removal
Probate of Estate: Nancy Grozdanich Lipinski; File No. 19HA-PR-18-564
SHERIFF SALE AKOTA MF
Kenwood Fin. 722797 MF
obituaries
Headlines
Donald Edward McNearney
Diane M. Brochman
Ronald F. Haverland
Lester C. Henry
Jim Erickson
milestones
Headlines
FHS Class of 1993
Sophia Ecklund Panyk
Dr. Alexandra V. Fromme
Allie Grace
Markwardt-Lind
More Topics
anniversaries
birthdays
engagements
new arrivals
weddings
other celebrations
opinion
Headlines
Chuck Brooks: Teachers getting ready to change lives
Editorial: Democracy will rise or fall with a free press
Editorial: Time to vote in the primary
Viewpoint: Excited to be part of the future
Chuck Brooks: No longer back to school but back in time
More Topics
columns
letters
editorials
Submit a Political Letter
Magazine Rack
Real Estate Showcase
More Topics
Real Estate Showcase Ad Submission
Real Estate Showcase current ads
Print Ads
Weather Forecast
Close
Forecast
Radar
Watch: A sneak peek at trailers for this fall's most anticipated movies
By
Troy Becker
Today at 7:26 a.m.
Additional Articles Recommended by Farmington Independent
Farmington football completes 18th annual Ironman competition
Farmington football to play Eagan at new Minnesota Vikings facility
Editorial: Minnesota right to license trainers
Additional Articles Recommended by Farmington Independent
Farmington football completes 18th annual Ironman competition
Farmington football to play Eagan at new Minnesota Vikings facility
Editorial: Minnesota right to license trainers
Explore related topics:
entertainment
movies
Graphic Content
Interactive Graphics
Advertisement