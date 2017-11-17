"We challenged ourselves to pay attention to people that don't want to be out late at night," group leader Billy McLaughlin said. "Have lunch in Stillwater, come watch the show and you can still be home before dark."

Whether you attend day or night, SimpleGifts is going to be playing at a peak level, he promises.

Loyal fans and those discovering the alluring, noncommercial sound of SimpleGifts for the first time will be treated to a host of songs in concert from the group's six Christmas albums, including "This Christmastide," which came out late last season. The collection features a rich blend of beautiful new work and traditional standards deftly renewed by this enchanting six-piece ensemble, led by renowned musician and Emmy award-winning composer McLaughlin.

"We love acoustic music on the holidays and realized nobody was really doing that" McLauglin said. "We are looking to the classics and not just the top-10. It's a point of interest of the group that we are paying attention to the music that is getting lost."

SimpleGifts strives to put community celebration ahead of commercialization by pulling the audience into the sublime side of traditional repertoire in a meaningful Christmas event.

"I really think people are going to appreciate the set," McLaughlin said. "It's really neat to see some of these older theaters such as the State Theatre in Zumbrota still open and entertaining everyone."

Tickets are on sale now and available in advance online at simlegiftsmusic.net, or at the door of each venue. Ticket prices range from $15 for students to $35 depending on location.

Concert venues and times

Friday, Nov. 24: JX Event Venue, Stillwater — 2 and 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 25: Delano United Methodist Church, Delano — 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 29: Le Musique, St. Michael — 2 and 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 1: Lakeville Area Arts Center, Lakeville — 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2: Crossings at Carnegie, Zumbrota — 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 3: Southwest Middle School, Albert Lea — 7 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, Dec. 8-9: St. Stephen Lutheran, Bloomington — 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 15: Mount Olivet Lutheran Church, Plymouth — 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16: Christ Presbyterian Church, Edina — 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 17: St. Michael Lutheran Church, Roseville — 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 19: MN Masonic Heritage Center, Bloomington — 1 and 7 p.m.

Wednesday-Saturday, Dec. 20-23: Town Hall, Marine on St. Croix — 7:30 p.m.