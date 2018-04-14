Sawtooth Brothers coming back to Rosemount

The board is rooted in traditional bluegrass instrumental and harmony work yet infl­uenced by modern acoustic sounds, blending pop and indie rock sensibilities with heartfelt Americana.

The band will be back in Rosemount April 21 for a 7 p.m. concert in the Steeple Center.

During a live performance by the Sawtooth Brothers, audiences can expect creative original songs, hard driving bluegrass, classic country, gospel and classic rock. Tying it all together is the band's ability to put on a good show, promoters said.

The band has recently released its eighth album, "One More Flight."

The musicians have performed across seven states and Canada. They are the winners of the 2008 MBOTMA Race for a Place competition.

Individually, they also are award-winners. Guitarist Clint Birtzer is the 2009, 2011, and 2013 Minnesota Flatpicking Guitar Champion, as well as the 2015 SPBGMA Midwest Guitar Performer of the Year and 2015 SPBGMA National Guitar Performer of the Year nominee. He and Jesse Moravec are winners of the 2011 Minnesota Duet Championship. Fiddle Luke Birtzer is winner of the 2010 Bluegrass Idol competition.

Tickets are $10 and available through www.RosemountArts.com, or at the Steeple Center Ticket Office 10 a.m. to noon Mondays and 2-4 p.m. Fridays.