Front Porch Players of Rosemount announces show opening

The play will be performed at the Rosemount Steeple Center Theater, 14375 S. Robert Trail. Opening will be at 7 p.m. Friday, March 9, and will run at 7 p.m. Friday, March 9 and 16, and Saturdays, March 10 and 17 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively. Tickets are $14 each and are available at the door.

This play features Chad Bushman-Guertin, Chad Giefer, Robin Gilmer, Courtney Marti, Bob Pottratz and Thom Van Dorp. The show has been described by the New York Times as "Clever, amusing and very surprising;" and by WABC-TV as "A slick, sophisticated show that is modern and very funny." The Front Porch Players of Rosemount was started in 2013 and has produced such plays as Agatha Christie's "The Mousetrap;" Neil Simon's "Barefoot in the Park;" Monk Ferris' "A Fine Monster YOU Are;" and "Same Time Next Year." In addition, they have produced shorter plays, melodramas, mystery and sketches as a partner of the Rosemount Area Arts Council. For more information, go to www.rosemountarts.com or call Keith Reed at 651-261-1954.