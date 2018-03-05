Search
    Front Porch Players of Rosemount announces show opening

    By RiverTown Newsroom on Mar 5, 2018 at 5:26 a.m.
    “Murder Among Friends,” a mystery comedy written by Bob Barry and directed by Keith Reed will be performed at the Rosemount Steeple Center Theater. Submitted photo

    The Front Porch Players of Rosemount announces the opening of their spring play, "Murder Among Friends," a mystery comedy written by Bob Barry and directed by Keith Reed.

    The play will be performed at the Rosemount Steeple Center Theater, 14375 S. Robert Trail. Opening will be at 7 p.m. Friday, March 9, and will run at 7 p.m. Friday, March 9 and 16, and Saturdays, March 10 and 17 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively. Tickets are $14 each and are available at the door.

    This play features Chad Bushman-Guertin, Chad Giefer, Robin Gilmer, Courtney Marti, Bob Pottratz and Thom Van Dorp. The show has been described by the New York Times as "Clever, amusing and very surprising;" and by WABC-TV as "A slick, sophisticated show that is modern and very funny." The Front Porch Players of Rosemount was started in 2013 and has produced such plays as Agatha Christie's "The Mousetrap;" Neil Simon's "Barefoot in the Park;" Monk Ferris' "A Fine Monster YOU Are;" and "Same Time Next Year." In addition, they have produced shorter plays, melodramas, mystery and sketches as a partner of the Rosemount Area Arts Council. For more information, go to www.rosemountarts.com or call Keith Reed at 651-261-1954.

