Murder mystery play takes stage in Rosemount

Director Keith Reed received great audience feedback from the first shows.

"I just think we have a top-notch group of actors who do a really nice job," Reed said.

"I have more of a collaborative directing style where I work with the actors who all bring a set of skills to help with the roles and they take my direction, but I listen very closely to them because these are not a novice group of actors since all have community theatre experience and all bring wisdom from other directors that helps me as a director and helps make the play a little more interesting," Reed added.

As a theatre veteran with years of directing experience, Reed, 70, said one of the biggest aspects of this production was it was the first time a firearm was used on stage under his direction. The gun was a starter pistol used more commonly for track events.

"I was a little concerned about that since we had older people in audience," he said. Signage outside the venue notified audience members of gunshot sounds in the play.

Since there would be gunshot sounds fired on stage, Reed followed protocol for directors to teach actors how to properly use a weapon on stage, even though the gun has no barrel and there was nothing being released from the gun except sounds.

As the community theatre group in Rosemount, the Front Porch Players is part of the Rosemount Area Arts Council founded in 2013. The purpose of the group is to bring quality community theatre to Rosemount and the southern Twin Cities area.

The group's mission aims to provide residents experiences with theatre and offer ways the community can engage with theatre and acting on stage, as well as providing local entertainment all year long.

To check out upcoming spring and summer music concerts and events in Rosemount, visit rosemountarts.com.

If you go…

What: “Murder Among Friends” is written by Bob Barry and directed by Keith Reed as a mystery comedy play.

Who: Community theatre group Rosemount Front Porch Players is part of Rosemount Area Arts Council.

When: 7 p.m. Friday, March 16, and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 17

Where: The Steeple Center, 14375 S. Robert Trail, Rosemount.

Cost: $14

More info: Check out the play and other arts events at www.rosemountarts.com