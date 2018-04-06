The small but lucky cast of 13 agree that even if you are not Catholic or did not grow up in this faith, the play will make you laugh. The content is suitable for all ages.

"This is a humorous look at life in a church setting and this humorous look at life in a church setting has three vignettes which are tied together by common characters and verbal references," said Ann Loch from Rosemount Area Arts Council.

Funny character names include Sister Gina Tonic and Sister Holly Lewya will take stage to tell the story. Three vignettes will ponder such age-old questions as: Dan a bingo game reconcile two estranged friends? What might happen when a convict sneaks into a convent?

The play coincides with the upcoming 150th anniversary celebration of St. Joseph's parish in Rosemount this September. This theatrical stage production is part of the anniversary committee that plans many community events.

The play venue is fitting since the Steeple Center was the 1924 home to St. Joseph's Church in Rosemount.

St. Joe's parishioner John Loch portrays Father Mark. Jean Crewson plays Mother Superior. Sister Martha is played by Faye Heffele, who practices her bingo-calling skills in the third vignette.

The first vignette, "Growing Up Catholic" was written by Carmine Olson and Jean Crewson. Longtime play director and screenplay writer Keith Reed wrote the second, "Then There Were Nuns." "Bingo Buddies" was written by Faye Heffele, the play's assistant director who is also a performer.

"I think people will really identify with it because everyone has a friend or a relative who are Catholic," director Charlotte Kodner said.

"It is obviously a lot of work and the fact that some have been on stage before and we have a couple who have never been on stage" will make it even more fun, Kodner added.

A few actors play dual roles, which can be challenging. This play has been such a growing experience within the world of community theatre, she said..

"I have learned all about the subculture of bingo that I was not aware of from an author, a playwright and a participant, and it has been such a learning experience for me and quite fun," Kodner said. She admits she did not grow up Catholic.

"We would love to have people join The Second Act Players and the Rosemount Area Arts Council," she said. "We have a very non-threatening environment and have a place for those who want to work with sound, stage management, costumes and acting."

Check out Second Act Players and Rosemount Area Arts Council at www.rosemountarts.com.

Both groups are always welcoming new members to share talents.

If you go …

What: “What REALLY Happened at St. Anthony’s?”

Who: The Second Act Players

When: 7 p.m. Friday, April 6, and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 7.

Where: Rosemount Steeple Center, 14375 S. Robert Trail

Cost: $14, available at Steeple Center Box office from 2 to 4 p.m. Fridays or online at www.brownpapertickets.com.

