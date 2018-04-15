Search
    'The Skin of Our Teeth' premiers April 18

    By RiverTown Newsroom Today at 8:00 p.m.

    The Farmington High School Theater Department, under the direction of Beth Breiland with assistant Ileri Okikiolu, will present their production of Thornton Wilder's three-act play "The Skin of Our Teeth," on Wednesday April 18, Friday April 20, and Saturday April 21, at 7:00 p.m. at the Boeckman Middle School Auditorium in Farmington.

    Wednesday night's show will be a special "student night" opportunity, in which students can see the play for free, if they bring a non-perishable food item for the Farmington Food Shelf. 

    All performances are at 7:00 p.m., at the Boeckman Middle School Auditorium. The box office opens at 6:00 p.m. each night, and all tickets are same-night sale (no pre-sale tickets). Adult admission is $8, students and seniors are $5. 

    "The Skin of Our Teeth," written in 1942 by renowned playwright Thornton Wilder, is "the story of a family struggling to survive whatever the world throws at them - and this world is apocalyptic," Breiland said. 

