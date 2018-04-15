'The Skin of Our Teeth' premiers April 18

Wednesday night's show will be a special "student night" opportunity, in which students can see the play for free, if they bring a non-perishable food item for the Farmington Food Shelf.

All performances are at 7:00 p.m., at the Boeckman Middle School Auditorium. The box office opens at 6:00 p.m. each night, and all tickets are same-night sale (no pre-sale tickets). Adult admission is $8, students and seniors are $5.

"The Skin of Our Teeth," written in 1942 by renowned playwright Thornton Wilder, is "the story of a family struggling to survive whatever the world throws at them - and this world is apocalyptic," Breiland said.