'The Skin of Our Teeth' premiers April 18
The Farmington High School Theater Department, under the direction of Beth Breiland with assistant Ileri Okikiolu, will present their production of Thornton Wilder's three-act play "The Skin of Our Teeth," on Wednesday April 18, Friday April 20, and Saturday April 21, at 7:00 p.m. at the Boeckman Middle School Auditorium in Farmington.
Wednesday night's show will be a special "student night" opportunity, in which students can see the play for free, if they bring a non-perishable food item for the Farmington Food Shelf.
All performances are at 7:00 p.m., at the Boeckman Middle School Auditorium. The box office opens at 6:00 p.m. each night, and all tickets are same-night sale (no pre-sale tickets). Adult admission is $8, students and seniors are $5.
"The Skin of Our Teeth," written in 1942 by renowned playwright Thornton Wilder, is "the story of a family struggling to survive whatever the world throws at them - and this world is apocalyptic," Breiland said.