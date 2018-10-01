'The Importance of Being Earnest' opens Oct. 5 in Rosemount

The original four-act version will be presented. Several characters not seen in the commonly used three-act version will be included. This production involves a large cast and complex staging.

The show runs at 7 p.m. Fridays, at 2 p.m. Saturdays and 7 p.m., Oct. 5-13, at the Rosemount Steeple Center Theater, 14375 S. Robert Trail.

Tickets are $14, available at Rosemountarts.com; Brown Paper Tickets or at the Steeple Center Box Office, open 10 a.m. to noon Mondays and 2-4 p.m. Fridays. All seats are reserved.