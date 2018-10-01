Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    'The Importance of Being Earnest' opens Oct. 5 in Rosemount

    By frnews on Oct 1, 2018 at 5:00 p.m.
    Dialect coach Courtney Marti works with cast members on their British accent. Submitted photo

    The Front Porch Players of Rosemount is in rehearsal for the opening of "The Importance of Being Earnest," by Oscar Wilde, directed by Keith Reed.

    The original four-act version will be presented. Several characters not seen in the commonly used three-act version will be included. This production involves a large cast and complex staging.

    The show runs at 7 p.m. Fridays, at 2 p.m. Saturdays and 7 p.m., Oct. 5-13, at the Rosemount Steeple Center Theater, 14375 S. Robert Trail.

    Tickets are $14, available at Rosemountarts.com; Brown Paper Tickets or at the Steeple Center Box Office, open 10 a.m. to noon Mondays and 2-4 p.m. Fridays. All seats are reserved.

    Explore related topics:entertainmenttheatereventsFront Porch Players of Rosemount
    Advertisement
    randomness