Letter: Matt Little’s vision helped the city of Lakeville

I took a half day off a couple weeks ago and I got home to find Matt Little (the mayor of Lakeville) campaign hiking through my neighborhood. I’ve heard a bunch of politicians talk about going door to door but I’d never actually seen one doing it. But that’s Matt Little.

Matt and I didn’t see eye to eye about some issues and projects he was working on a few years back. In fact, we had it out at city hall. But I have to admit his planning and strategy about what he was doing ended up being a fantastic vision. I was wrong. He was right.

Because of his plan to replace all the bad roads in the city, it not only make the roads nicer to drive on but it literally gave our neighborhood “curb appeal.” At the time, I only saw the dollar sign I had to contribute in an assessment to this project. But because of his perseverance and determination, my house is now worth $60,000 more than when he took office, and people in the area (as he predicted) started investing in improving the neighborhood. I’m absolutely voting for him for Senate, he is for the people.