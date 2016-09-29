I’m writing to express my support for Jake Cordes’ re-election campaign. I have known Jake for nearly 10 years. Jake swam with my sons on the Farmington High School Swim team. When I first met Jake he was the captain of the boys’ swim team; I knew from that moment that he is a natural born leader. After Jake graduated from High School, I had the privilege, for six years, to work with him as he helped plan and chaperoned the 24-hour swim marathon to benefit the American Cancer Society, in the process raising nearly $100,000. I've also had the pleasure of spending time with Jake's family, as well as seeing him active in his faith.

In 2012, I encouraged Jake to run for the School Board. I was pleased when he decided to run because I knew he would be the leader that the School District needed. For the last four years, Jake has done an outstanding job on the Board. He works tirelessly for the District and loves this community. I am happy to again support Jake in his campaign. Jake continues to be the type of leader we need in Farmington. He will work to provide the best opportunities for our kids while being mindful of the budget. He has worked hard to rebuild the relationship between the District and City and wants to identify additional areas for these entities to work together. I’m supporting Jake on Nov. 8 and I hope the rest of the voters in Farmington will too.