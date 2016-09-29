In this election I plan to once again vote for Matt Little, this year for a seat in the Minnesota State Senate. After never having voted for a Democrat my entire life, I have voted twice for Matt in Lakeville mayoral elections. Here is why.

I have known Matt since he first started running for Mayor of Lakeville, and while our political ideologies may not be in 100 percent agreement, I find that I do agree with Matt in several areas, such as fiscal responsibility. Matt treats the “public’s dime” as though it were his own. He is not a “tax and spend” politician.

Matt is a person who got into politics not for his own benefit, but for the betterment of the entire community. His agendas for Lakeville have always been about making Lakeville a better place to live. He has worked very hard to improve Lakeville. For example, getting the newly combined Post-Malt O Meal company to locate their facility in Lakeville or working with developers and interested parties to revitalize downtown Lakeville.

Matt is a hard-working, energetic individual. He is the first mayor of Lakeville in recent memory to have regular office hours for the public and to actively publicize his availability to the community. His annual visits to any and all senior graduation open houses has become legendary in Lakeville. When people in Lakeville have a concern, Matt will listen and work to help them find a solution.

I believe that if elected to the Minnesota State Senate, Matt Little will work with members of any political party towards the goal of making Minnesota a better place.