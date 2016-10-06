We are writing in support of Steve Wilson for the Farmington School Board. We have known Steve and his family for many years now, and ever since their family moved to Farmington, Steve has looked for ways to make a positive impact for our community. This is the type of leader we need on our School Board.

During his time on the Farmington City Council, Steve worked hard to ensure that our tax dollars were used effectively and helped to build a positive relationship with our school district. Steve made decisions after listening to residents to better understand how a decision would impact them. As a member of the Farmington Economic Development Authority, Steve is looking for ways to bring more business into our community to reduce our overall tax burden. Steve has spent time volunteering and making an impact in the community. Whether it is through leading a youth group at Hosanna, or serving as leader in the Farmington Scouting program, Steve is passionate about making a positive contribution for families in our community. We know as a School Board member that Steve will continue working hard for families in our school district to ensure that we retain high quality teachers, promote an innovative curriculum in which parents have an input, keep our schools safe, be a good steward with our tax dollars and prepare students for success after high school.

We believe that Steve’s passion for our community and common sense approach will serve us well on the Farmington School Board. We would encourage all readers to join us in supporting Steve Wilson.