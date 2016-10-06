Letter: Schools must do more to prepare for active shooters

On Sept. 19 my daughter was at Farmington Elementary School when it got locked down for an active shooter call nearby. Fortunately, this turned out to be a false alarm, but what if it wasn’t?

We all need to start thinking about the possibility of a real active shooter entering one of our schools and what we are going to do to handle it. The harsh reality is it has happened before and it will happen again. The only question is where will it happen next?

I am a police officer in the Twin Cities metro area and I can tell you for a fact that we are not taking the precautions necessary to limit the loss of life during one of these attacks. I say “limit” because if an armed psychopath wants to enter a school, intent on killing kids, they will succeed.

I have spoken with many active shooter experts and instructors in both the private and public fields around the country and have come to the conclusion that more needs to be done to protect our children. The current plan for dealing with an active shooter is to lock the doors, hide and wait for the police to show up. I would estimate the response time for that scenario to be five to ten minutes at best, depending on your location and the time of day. So if a shooter has already shot their way into the school—because the locked doors aren’t going to stop them, how many people do you think are going to die in that time?

I have proposed to a majority of the members of the Minnesota House of Representatives a possible solution and have received a lot of positive feedback.

I suggest we have a gun or two locked up in each and every school. They can be in biometric safes accessible to multiple users and placed in different locations in the schools to prevent unauthorized access. Staff can on a voluntary basis go through firearms safety and active shooter training. This way, in the instance of an active shooter entering the school, the threat can be eliminated quickly without having to wait helplessly for police to arrive.

Another idea is to have emergency exit windows in every classroom so kids and staff aren’t trapped where they are.

These are just a couple of ideas. I know this is not a fun topic to think about. But we need to do something and we need to start thinking about the unthinkable. Hiding and hoping for the best is not good enough.