I am writing this letter to wholeheartedly endorse John Guist, Julie Singewald, and Jake Cordes for the Farmington School Board. Each of these candidates will provide the leadership needed to continue to move this district forward and ensure fiscal responsibility with our taxpayers’ money.

Jake and Julie, who are incumbents, bring the experience needed as we begin teacher negotiations with our hard-working teachers again this May. Our last contract was settled after a difficult year of negotiations, and Jake and Julie have a clear understanding of the needs of both our teachers and the district. They can help ensure this process moves forward as fairly and smoothly as possible. They are also familiar with our district’s goals and efforts to increase student achievement and find every student’s spark. Their caring and commitment to our schools is proven and unwavering.

John is a proven leader who will bring a fresh perspective to our board. He cares deeply about our community and our schools and has dedicated his life to it as a pastor in our town. He will work hard to build trusting relationships and bring consensus to the board.

Six years ago I embarked on a journey to bring unity to our district, and these three candidates will work very hard to maintain and build on what we have already accomplished and built together. They will bring a positive, unified message and work hard to balance all of the needs that our schools and community have. I ask you to support each of these three this November. Thank you for your consideration.