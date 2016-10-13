As a former city councilmember, I have had the experience helping lead the city of Farmington. I know that it takes more than one person to make a community successful. It takes a dedicated team, consisting of the city council and mayor, the city administrator and city staff. Despite this fact, Matt Little would have you believe that he is the sole reason that Lakeville has been successful over the past few years.

Success in a city takes years of long term planning and execution. The success of the past few years in Lakeville has been building over years and cannot be attributed to a single person. The mayor does not single-handedly recruit businesses. The mayor does not build housing developments. As recently as the Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce District 58 Candidates Forum on Sept. 14, Matt Little took credit for businesses developing in Lakeville and the growth of construction. Nowhere did he mention the fact that the housing market was on the rebound before and during his term as mayor. And nowhere did he mention the proximity to major channels of transportation. Both being externalities out of the control of the mayor.

Matt Little would have you believe he is the sole reason Lakeville has a robust business environment and expanding housing market. Don’t buy into his sales pitch. He is stealing the glory of the dedicated public servants he worked and served with. Imagine what he would do if he were sent to St. Paul.