Letter: There’s no room for bigotry in government

There's no room for racism, sexism or any other kind of bigotry in our government. I'm tired of people like Donald Trump and our own state representative, Pat Garofalo, making asinine comments about people because of their gender or the color of their skin.

Tell Rep. Garofalo that if he can't restrain himself from attacking women or blacks on Twitter, then he has no right to represent us in St. Paul.

Marla Vagts is running against Rep. Garofalo, and I'm voting for her. As a professional negotiator, Marla has the experience and dedication to bring people together at our state capitol, not drive them apart.

Please join me in voting for Marla Vagts for state representative.