Letter: Cordes is passionate about Farmington and students

I am writing to ask the Farmington community to re-elect Jake Cordes to the school board.

I came to know Jake shortly after he was first elected to the school board. His passion for Farmington and its students is remarkable. If there is a school event, you will likely find him there. He has an unwavering desire to serve the people of Farmington. Most importantly, Jake is willing to listen.

He may not agree, but your voice will be heard and taken seriously. Having two children in the school district, I want the best possible representatives on our school board. Jake represents the best and I sincerely hope you join me in voting for Jake Cordes.