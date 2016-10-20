Letter: Steve Wilson is an excellent choice for school board

In the 12 years I served on the Farmington City Council, I had the pleasure of serving half of them with Steve Wilson. In that time I was able to watch Steve and his dedication to our community. Specifically Steve was very conscientious in evaluating our city budget and how we spent the taxpayers dollars, encouraging all members to constantly reevaluate the city spending.

In those years Steve was instrumental in relationship building between city council and the school board. Steve pushed city council and its administration to work in cooperation with the school board to make our community stronger and more efficient in any and all areas where we could combine efforts or eliminate waste.

This experience in combination with his passion for service and family makes him an excellent choice for Farmington this Nov. 8 for Farmington School Board.