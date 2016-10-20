Letter: Cordes is an asset to school board, community

I want to encourage everyone in the Farmington School District to vote for my friend, Jake Cordes. I have had the chance to work on several committees with Jake and he is a dedicated public servant to our community and I hope to have the chance to work with him for years to come.

Over the last four years, one of the biggest initiatives from both the city and school district has been to find more ways to collaborate. And one of the first fruits of our labor was the Intergovernmental Committee. Jake was one of the first district representatives to that committee and he continues to be on that committee to this day. This committee led to another first for our community, school board representatives to the Economic Development Authority; and again Jake was a trailblazer and was one of the first board representatives to the EDA. As a lifelong resident of this community Jake has been an invaluable asset to both of these committees and has been a wonderful partner at the school district.

I’ve also gotten to know Jake on a personal level. He is a great young man. He cares deeply for this community and it shows; he attends every school event that he can.

Jake is an advocate for this community, he is a hard worker, and is dedicated to the school district. Please join me in supporting his campaign for reelection and let’s make sure he has the chance to continue to serve our community.