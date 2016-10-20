Letter: Douglas Bonar has earned a second term

Fellow residents of Farmington, I am writing this letter in support of the reelection of Douglas Bonar to our city council. I have known Mr. Bonar for over 12 years and can assure you that Douglas Bonar works hard on behalf of Farmington and us residents. He studies and digs deep into all of the issues that come before our council. He investigates the initial costs and the long term costs of the decisions the council needs to make and casts his vote for what he believes is best for all of us.