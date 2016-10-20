Letter: Tim Pitcher will bring conservative approach

As we enter the last 30 days to a general election, I wish to offer these questions and thoughts on the candidacy for the state senator's office in District 58.

How do you feel your personal responsibility and liberty should be represented best?

Should your representative place principles above politics?

Is frugality and efficiency important to you?

Are daily labors and ever present competition a part of your daily lives and should they be in government?

Should local interests be a hallmark of legislation?

In answering “yes” to these questions you have defined senate candidate Tim Pitcher. I have observed and served with him over the past two years. Your vote will affirm this conservative approach to government remains intact in Minnesota.