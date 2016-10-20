Letter: Doug Bonar has made a difference for the community

I have had the pleasure of knowing Doug for over 17 years, ever since he was the Director of Buildings and Grounds for the Farmington School District. Back then I was president of one of the Farmington youth programs, and groups were being charged for basic services when it should have been included in their rental fees. Doug listened to my concerns and made some adjustments to the fee base.

Since I have known Doug he educates himself on the topic at hand and takes time to understand everyone’s point of view before making a final decision. I have served with Doug on the Economic Development Authority (EDA) over this last year and some great things are taking place in Farmington with his leadership. I have also served with Doug on the Intergovernmental Committee to work on ways to partner between the school district and city and we have made some great strides along the way as well.

Come out this November and Support Doug Bonar for re-election to Farmington City Council.