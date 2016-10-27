Letter: Doug Bonar brings thoughtful approach

As an experienced community leader, Doug Bonar has a proven track record of working hard for our community. As a former member of the Farmington City Council, and someone who has served with Bonar, I can attest that he is one of the most thorough and thoughtful public servants I have had the pleasure of serving with.

In today's fast-paced, race to judge, instant gratification world, it is reassuring to know that there is a council member that slows down and takes the time to truly ask the right questions and evaluate the best course of action for our city.

Bonar's approach to government and service comes from a deep dedication to service and has helped guide our budgets discussions, long-range planning and communication with the public.

He is my family's choice Nov. 8 for the Farmington City Council, please join me in supporting him.