Letter: Doug Bonar is an asset on the city council

Over the course of the last decade I have served with Doug Bonar, as a planning commissioner, EDA, and council member. While it might not be noticed in his understated manner in the council chambers, his attention to detail, three options problem-solving approach and vision are an asset to our community.

In considering a third term as your mayor, I asked myself what I wished to accomplish. One of the answers was “To continue the good work of the past four years.” Doug is a driving force behind many of the positive changes we implemented.

I ask you to join me in supporting Doug as he seeks a final term as your council member.