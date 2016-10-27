Letter: Bonar cares about the best interests of the city

City council member Doug Bonar is up for re-election in Farmington Nov. 8. Doug has consistently demonstrated both on and off camera that he truly cares about the best interests of our city. Bonar prepares for council meetings and workshops for hours each week as evident in our conversations, his questions and his remarks at each gathering of the city council.

I have had the honor to serve on the Farmington City Council for close to the past two years, and I can assure you that if you’re looking to vote for a person who will be a watchdog on city government, is always thoughtful, will advocate for well-planned growth, and be fiscally responsible, then Doug Bonar would be an excellent choice.