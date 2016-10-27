Letter: Bonar, Donnelly should be re-elected

With Election Day drawing near, I would like to take a few moments to remind everyone to take the time to know and research your local candidates for office. These races aren’t as electrifying as those with the TV commercials or newspaper ads, but this local Farmington City Council race will most likely have the biggest direct effect on your daily life, as well as your overall quality of life living in this great Farmington community. As a current councilman for the city of Farmington, I try to stay out of the fray of the race, but I strongly believe in the work of our current council members running for re-election. I would like to take a moment to thank council member Douglas Bonar for his hard work and perseverance over the last four years. His focus for the city of Farmington has been to keep taxes low, expand commercial development, strengthen intergovernmental relationships/collaboration, and increase community involvement in city government. Doug also volunteers his time to serve as the council’s representative to the Apple Valley, Lakeville and Farmington Ambulance (ALF) Executive Board, dedicated member of Farmington’s Economic Development Authority (EDA), member of the Farmington City Council and Farmington School District Intergovernmental Committee and council member Bonar also serves on the MUSA Review Board.