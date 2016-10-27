Letter: Little is more than a mayor in Lakeville

If you look at Matt Little’s community involvement and energy, it’s clear he has been more than a mayor for us. He is dependable and enthusiastic about the growth of our city. He has taken part in events and grand openings such as a fashion show at Be-YOU-tiful salon and the Board and Batten Boutique Grand Opening where he was willing to jump right in and help the customers while the store was busy. He also welcomed the new Toppers Pizza to downtown Lakeville with a great speech and ribbon cutting ceremony.

When we asked him to join us for the Chadwick Farms 5K run to raise money for the schools in Lakeville, he attended, gave an inspirational speech and kicked off the race. He states in his opening speech for the race, “I think this neighborhood embodies everything that Lakeville is about. When I say Lakeville, I do not mean a geographical location on a map, I do not mean four corners, I mean our community. A community that extends way beyond a geographical space. It’s about the people we care about, the people we take care of and the people we hang out with.”

However, who doesn't love clothes, pizza and raising money for schools right? How about pancakes? He continues to amaze me with his support of local fire departments by serving at the Pan-O-Prog pancake feed, opening the gala’s for our local law enforcement and his dedication to both of these entities to keep our community safe. As a former law enforcement officer, moving to Lakeville was an easy choice due to the low crime rates and the community’s appreciation for fire and police officers.

Matt Little has an incredible amount of energy that he will put towards growing our community, keeping us safe and improving our schools.