Letter: Lewis is fulfilling campaign promises

The citizens of this second Congressional District again have reasons to rejoice and be glad. Jason Lewis, our newly elected Congressman, made it clear throughout the election campaign what the role of the federal government should be. Often he spoke of the extra-Constitutional reach and intrusive nature of government into the lives of all citizens. Congressman Lewis understands the purpose of the tenth amendment to the Constitution and how important it is to state's rights and the concept of federalism. Congressman Lewis' early votes to cut burdensome regulations is an important step in that direction. These regulations hurt consumers and are some of the primary reasons U.S. businesses cannot compete in the international arena. Furthermore, these regulations have not helped workers but have stifled competition and productivity.