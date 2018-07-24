Andy Turonie for MN House

Andy Turonie is running to be your next Representative for the open seat for MN House of Representatives in western Woodbury, south Maplewood and Oakdale, as well as, Landfall (53A).

Andy is a lifelong Minnesota resident hailing from Cloquet and is married with 2 children that attend Woodbury Schools. Not only that, he is a certified youth football coach. He also has 22 years business experience as an award-winning sales leader.

I know Andy will work hard for residents by working for accountability and responsible spending of your hard-earned tax dollars. He believes in empowering local communities and will put people over politics. Vote for Andy Turonie for State Rep.

This is a paid endorsement letter to the editor.