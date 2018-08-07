Danna Elling Schultz for Mayor of Hastings

I urge voters to support Danna Elling Schultz for Mayor in the August 14 primary.

I've known Danna both as a council colleague and as a friend. I know she has the EXPERIENCE to serve and lead our community. Her experience on the city council, numerous city committees, and at her church will give her broad knowledge that will serve us all well the next four years.

Danna works tirelessly to serve our community. She will bring energy, renewed vision and passion. She is going door-to-door talking to voters and will always have an open door in the Mayors office.

Please vote Danna on August 14, or you can vote early on Saturday August 11(for those very busy College-bound young adults) at City Hall.

