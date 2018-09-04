Experience Matters - Andy Turonie for State Representative

Ive been very impressed with Andy Turonie who seeks your vote to be our next State Rep in western Woodbury, south Maplewood and Oakdale plus Landfall.

Turonie has worked for 22 years in the private sector being recognized as a leader in his field. Andy is active in the community as a youth football coach and on the Woodbury Days committee. He's married and raising two children who attend Woodbury schools. This is the kind of experience residents need in the State Legislature.

I know Andy, he exemplifies hard work. He will represent the values we need to keep our State strong: responsible spending, fewer burdensome regulations and the freedom to live as we choose.

