Tina Folch: An Advocate for Minnesotans

Its heartbreaking to hear in the media of victims of sexual violence not being heard, nor believed, and sometimes even blamed for something of which they had no control. We need to elect a strong leader for MN House who will advocate for these victims. Tina Folch is knowledgeable, smart and a great listener. She wont blame the victim for wearing the wrong clothing item or for being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Tina respects all humans having a right to their own bodies. She doesnt believe government or health insurance companies should decide what happens to us in a doctors office. Furthermore, she respects all women having the right to choose when and if the time is right to start a family.

I hope you will join me in supporting a life for Minnesotans that includes rights to our own bodies, respect and liberties for all citizens despite biological sex, gender, race or socioeconomic class by voting for Tina Folch for Minnesota House on or before November 6.

This is a paid endorsement letter to the editor.