Vote for Tina Folch

Tina Folch will be a bright light in the state legislature. Teachers endorsed Tina because she supports reducing student loan debt and increasing employer internships for students, which helps businesses find needed qualified employees. Unlike too many Republicans, Tina will fight to slow climate change and promote clean energy, which is why the Sierra Club endorsed her. Nurses support Tina because she knows we all need affordable medical coverage and will work tirelessly to reduce insurance costs. Last but not least, as a city councilwoman, Tina believes in local governmental control - not mandates imposed by some new state laws. Join me in voting for Tina Folch on Nov. 6, or before then by absentee ballot. Tina is the change we need!