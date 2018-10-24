Vote Danna For Mayor

I have been a resident of Hastings for 13 years and a teacher at our high school for 20 years, and I am asking the residents of Hastings to join me in voting Danna Elling Schultz for mayor. She has the education, experience, voice, and connections that the job requires.

This election can have far-reaching consequences. As a parent and a teacher in District 200, I love our schools, but I worry about the future of our district because state funding is directly tied to enrollment. Declining enrollment means less funding; less funding means budget cuts for our schools. Hastings needs to grow in order to thrive. This issue extends beyond our schools. If you are like me, you grieve the loss of Target weekly. Instead of losing more businesses, we need to work to preserve the businesses we have and to entice new businesses to town. With Danna as our mayor, the future of Hastings can be one of growth.

Danna has connections in Hastings and - more importantly - outside of Hastings that will benefit her work as mayor. Her career at the capitol has afforded her connections and a comfortability when it comes to speaking for Hastings. For example, when the I35W bridge collapsed in 2007, Danna was an important spokesperson for Hastings. She worked with local, state, and national leaders to secure funding for a new bridge. As a result, the Hastings high bridge, which was slotted to be replaced in 2019, was moved up the schedule, and work on our new bridge began in 2010. Danna will also use her voice and connections to promote our town to businesses and industries. As mayor, she will attend conferences and business events that will allow her to promote Hastings and the benefits of bringing new businesses here. Danna does not shy away from being a voice for Hastings!

We have two mayoral candidates who undoubtedly love Hastings. Dannas love for Hastings has moved her to action. She is already working to help our community grow and thrive. For example, she has already spoken to senators to work with the Metropolitan Council to brainstorm transit solutions for Hastings. Additionally, Danna was active on the Vermillion Street Advisory Coalition. The coalition worked with the mayor, city council, city staff, chamber representatives, and developers to create The Vermillion Street Corridor Study, which was adopted this year. The study identifies how Vermillion Street can be redeveloped and revitalized by providing improvement recommendations and development opportunities. The study will be used when making decisions about Vermillion Street development.

Danna has served on our city council and understands the intricacies of city government. She can walk into the mayors office and immediately begin the work that Hastings needs. Hastings needs a mayor who has experience with local government, who has connections to outside resources, and who is comfortable being a spokesperson for Hastings. Please join me in voting Danna Elling Schultz for mayor!

