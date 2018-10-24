As a co-owner of a local business and a life-time resident of Hastings, I support Danna Schultz for Mayor. My wife, Mary Ellen, and I have known Danna and her husband for over 30 years. Danna and Doug chose to live in Hastings because they saw Hastings as a great place to live and raise their family - good schools, great community. I know Danna loves living in Hastings and as our next Mayor she will work hard for the benefit of all Hastings residents. From her sixteen years on the City Council, active church membership and serving on the boards of many local organizations, Danna has the experience and knowledge to be an effective leader of the City of Hastings from day one. I encourage you to vote for Danna Schultz for Mayor.