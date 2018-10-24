- asks questions about proposed projects (see Hastings City Council actions every other M.)

-looks to the increased funding needed for public education - whether in Duluth, Windom, Hastings or Alexandria

-researches how infrastructure problems along south Vermillion St. curbs and the So. Frontage Rd. between General Sieben Dr. and Pleasant Dr. can be solved.

-is a watchdog for clean drinking water; and, buffer zones along our Vermillion River.

-understands that our democratic form of government is based on taxes to pay for it.

Should one complain about fuel tax increases when there are 4-6 vehicles visible on one's property; or increased real estate taxes on one's lake home in the "true north" ?

Tina's concerns are not limited to Hastings only, but to all of Minnesota. It takes much courage to enter a run for office these days. "Dark money," printed materials, video and social media require a candidate to have the integrity to overcome the negatives. I believe that Tina Folch will represent me very well at her 54B legislative seat in St. Paul.

