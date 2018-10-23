Tom Cherney is dedicated to public service

I have known Tom for many years and I will tell you what a gem he is. Tom has given his entire adult life to serving people. Tom is a decorated and highly respected public servant with 27 years in the Air Force and was a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

After retiring, he continued his public service working for Homeland Security and then to the state BCA as Director of Operations, where he had a positive attitude and respectful leadership style. He also taught as an Adjunct Professor at Metropolitan University teaching law enforcement to current and future police officers.

Tom Cherney took an oath many years ago. He continues to live by that oath. I have never met such a humble man as him. Hastings is very fortunate to have him.

This is a paid endorsement letter to the editor.