Danna Elling Schultz

Ive been fortunate enough to know Danna, in many different capacities, for most of the 31 years that shes been an involved resident of Hastings. The best experience Ive had is to work with her as a peer and see the passion she has for our city.

Danna will be a great mayor for many different reasons- her understanding of the inner workings of a city, her collaboration with many different entities on the local, state, and federal levels, as well as her desire to make Hastings an even better place to live. In my opinion, the best reason that she would be a great mayor is her dedication to our young people. She met with them, asked real questions, and - most importantly - really listened to what they have to say. It was clear that she really believes that all voices matter.

Every vote counts. Please join me in voting for Danna on November 6th.

This is a paid endorsement letter to the editor.